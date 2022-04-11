Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnQuest in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.49) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ENQUF opened at $0.40 on Monday. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

