Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of PKG opened at $153.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $158.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,196,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

