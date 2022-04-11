Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Triumph Group in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.85. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,694,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,646,000 after acquiring an additional 137,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

