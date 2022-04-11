Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Canon stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Canon has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Canon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.