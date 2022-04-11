Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Oportun Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oportun Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $450.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

