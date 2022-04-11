Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pharos Energy plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharos Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pharos Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

SOCLF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Pharos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

