Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

COF stock opened at $131.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

