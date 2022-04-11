Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tullow Oil in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tullow Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TUWOY. Barclays lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

TUWOY opened at $0.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

