Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $17.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $170.78 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $149.90 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average is $183.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

