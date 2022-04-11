Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($27.47) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($28.02) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up €0.39 ($0.43) on Monday, reaching €21.87 ($24.03). 5,308,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($46.02) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($57.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of €27.40 and a 200 day moving average of €28.80.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.