Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €300.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been given a €300.00 ($329.67) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €266.00 ($292.31) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($328.57) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($357.14) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €288.31 ($316.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($219.78).

