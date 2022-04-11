Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Suzuki Motor in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.94 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
About Suzuki Motor (Get Rating)
Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.
