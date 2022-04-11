Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Suzuki Motor in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

SZKMY stock opened at $125.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.10. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $121.45 and a 1 year high of $199.94.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

