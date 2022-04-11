Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Conagra Brands in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

CAG stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

