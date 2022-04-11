Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mercury Systems in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after buying an additional 1,036,596 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,323,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after purchasing an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

