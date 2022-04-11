Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

Shares of BTAI opened at $17.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.05.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

