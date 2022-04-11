Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on East Japan Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53).

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

