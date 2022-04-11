Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ICL Group Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ICL Group in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in ICL Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,897,000 after acquiring an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,873,000 after acquiring an additional 923,308 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 1,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,499,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after acquiring an additional 56,490 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

ICL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.