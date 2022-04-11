Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mazda Motor Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.04. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

