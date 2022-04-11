Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PageGroup plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for PageGroup in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PageGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

