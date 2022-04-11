Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SMART Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SMART Global in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth approximately $14,555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 220,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

