Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $20.86 on Monday. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $31.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

