Jet2 (LON:JET2) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.64) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Jet2 in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jet2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($21.02).

JET2 opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.13) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,225.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 912.40 ($11.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.63).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

