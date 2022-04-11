JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 5.2% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $50.33. 19,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,339,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 202.66 and a beta of 0.98.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,157,000 after acquiring an additional 212,645 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,459,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

