John Patience Acquires 279,329 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BDSX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.27.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Biodesix by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

