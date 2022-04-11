John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of John Wood Group stock remained flat at $$2.04 during trading on Monday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

