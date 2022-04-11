Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

