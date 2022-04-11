Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,006 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.6% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $151,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

JNJ stock opened at $182.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

