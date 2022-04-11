Jonathan Oringer Sells 14,541 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,237,148.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 25,341 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $2,158,292.97.

On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $2,605,303.78.

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $2,032,191.63.

On Monday, March 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,685,222.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,902,993.62.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50.

SSTK traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $84.53. 212,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,961. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,053,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shutterstock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.