JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €29.00 Price Target

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($31.87) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($28.02) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

EPA GLE traded up €0.39 ($0.43) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €21.87 ($24.03). 5,308,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.80. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($46.02) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($57.43).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

