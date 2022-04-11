JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €29.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($35.16) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($47.25) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.15.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.69. 294,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,010. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
