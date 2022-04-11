JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €29.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($35.16) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($47.25) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.69. 294,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,010. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

