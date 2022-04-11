JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€34.50” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €34.50 ($37.91) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.56 ($46.77).

FRE traded up €1.53 ($1.68) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €34.90 ($38.35). 2,349,232 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a one year high of €80.00 ($87.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

