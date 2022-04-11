JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($98.90) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.81 ($97.60).

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded down €0.18 ($0.20) on Monday, reaching €45.95 ($50.49). 881,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of €54.56 and a 200-day moving average of €68.04. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($54.79).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

