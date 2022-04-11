JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target to SEK 205

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.13.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.97. 56,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

