Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.60

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.