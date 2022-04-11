Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,865.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 99,317 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

