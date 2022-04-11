Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JUP. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.52).

LON:JUP opened at GBX 211.13 ($2.77) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 165.20 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 301.66 ($3.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84.

In related news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £23,032.86 ($30,207.03). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £1,793.40 ($2,352.00).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

