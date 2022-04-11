KardiaChain Reaches Market Cap of $112.15 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (KAI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, KardiaChain has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One KardiaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KardiaChain has a total market capitalization of $112.15 million and $6.33 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KardiaChain Coin Profile

KardiaChain’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,800,000 coins. The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io . KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

KardiaChain Coin Trading

