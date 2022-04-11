KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 606.11 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 533.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

