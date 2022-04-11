Kcash (KCASH) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Kcash (KCASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Kcash has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a total market cap of $878,241.53 and approximately $171,450.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008745 BTC.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

