Kelly Amanda Porcella Sells 20,000 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kelly Amanda Porcella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $235,000.00.

LADR traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 623,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,386,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 577,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.