Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

