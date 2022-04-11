Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €810.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €810.00 ($890.11) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KER. UBS Group set a €803.00 ($882.42) target price on Kering in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) target price on Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($989.01) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($857.14) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €778.42 ($855.40).

Shares of Kering stock traded up €2.90 ($3.19) on Monday, hitting €551.30 ($605.82). 126,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a one year high of €417.40 ($458.68). The company has a fifty day moving average of €604.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €649.35.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

