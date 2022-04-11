Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL) Trading Up 0.1%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 28,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 48,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the third quarter worth $12,272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kernel Group by 162.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 446,469 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the third quarter worth $3,995,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the third quarter worth $3,770,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kernel Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 937,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 359,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

