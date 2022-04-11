Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) PT Lowered to €122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €127.00 ($139.56) to €122.00 ($134.07) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRYAY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €125.00 ($137.36) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €136.00 ($149.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.10. 12,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $153.37.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

