Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Brokerages predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will report $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.08 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

