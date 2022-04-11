KeyCorp Boosts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $33.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

VNOM opened at $31.29 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 756,625 shares of company stock worth $22,347,651. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,706 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,834,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

