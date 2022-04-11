KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $9.42 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.