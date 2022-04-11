KeyCorp Comments on California Resources Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of California Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

CRC stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.31.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in California Resources by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $3,018,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,513,577 shares of company stock valued at $70,272,384. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

