KeyCorp Comments on WESCO International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WESCO International in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2023 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WCC. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of WCC opened at $118.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.29. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $82.17 and a 52 week high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

