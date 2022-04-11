KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

SM opened at $40.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.56 and a beta of 5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.01%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,941 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 892,314 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.